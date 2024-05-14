Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IMH remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,947. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $835,967.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
