Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,947. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $835,967.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Further Reading

