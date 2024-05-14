ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Acquires A$50,099.98 in Stock

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Janelle Delaney purchased 634,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$50,099.98 ($33,178.80).

Janelle Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Janelle Delaney bought 581,395 shares of ImpediMed stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$49,999.97 ($33,112.56).

On Monday, March 25th, Janelle Delaney purchased 568,181 shares of ImpediMed stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.93 ($33,112.54).

On Monday, March 4th, Janelle Delaney acquired 1,137,634 shares of ImpediMed stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$100,111.79 ($66,299.20).

The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

ImpediMed Limited, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema, and deliver snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

