Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,327,000 after buying an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,047,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Infosys by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,190,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,642,000 after purchasing an additional 102,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,744,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 491,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 9,394,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,464,678. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

