Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Stock Up 40.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £334,219.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97.

Infrastructure India Company Profile

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

