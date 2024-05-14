ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.53

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 870777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

ING Groep Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

About ING Groep

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

