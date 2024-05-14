ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.53

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 870777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.
ING Groep Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
ING Groep Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.06%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ING Groep
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.