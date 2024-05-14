Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 751,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $81,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 63.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 414.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ingredion by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,635,601.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,289 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,108. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

