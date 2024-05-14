Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Posted by on May 14th, 2024

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJULFree Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 838,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 68,455 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. 15,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,081. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.