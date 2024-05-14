Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 838,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 68,455 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $26.44. 15,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,081. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.73.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

