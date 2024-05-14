Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23), RTT News reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. 90,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,594. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm has a market cap of $276.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.