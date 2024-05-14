Insider Buying: Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Acquires 28,500 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Biohaven Stock Performance
Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.
Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.
