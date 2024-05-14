Insider Buying: Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Acquires 28,500 Shares of Stock

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director John W. Childs purchased 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $62.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Biohaven from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHVN

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.