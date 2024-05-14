Insider Buying: ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CFO Acquires 901 Shares of Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) CFO John A. Citrano purchased 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $10,694.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,144.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ECB Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ECBK stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937. The company has a market capitalization of $113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.78. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 7.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ECB Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ECB Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

ECB Bancorp, Inc operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

