Insider Buying: West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI) Insider Acquires 1,632,632 Shares of Stock

West Wits Mining Limited (ASX:WWI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Quinert bought 1,632,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,224.22 ($14,055.77).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

West Wits Mining Limited explores for and develops gold and base metals mining tenements in South Africa and Western Australia. Its flagship project is the Witwatersrand Basin project located in South Africa. West Wits Mining Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

