Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) insider Devin M. Krupka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,931.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BAND stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.01. 286,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,480,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bandwidth by 59.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 52,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

