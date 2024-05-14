Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BlackRock Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of BLK traded up $12.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $802.97. 492,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,101. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $794.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $773.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
