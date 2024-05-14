Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 4th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,050,500.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,058,000.00.

CERE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.24. 726,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,642. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $43.59.

Separately, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,607,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,945,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,208,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

