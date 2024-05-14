Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,632,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

On Friday, March 15th, Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 30,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $2,025,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 810,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cogent Communications

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.