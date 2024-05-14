Insider Selling: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Chairman Sells 89,951 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.77. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $69.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.77.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

