Insider Selling: Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) CFO Sells 8,490 Shares of Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,447. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.10.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 86.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ingredion in the first quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $4,120,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

