Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells 11,734 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,709. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,328,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,402,509,000 after buying an additional 4,496,950 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 921.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 401,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 362,557 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,434,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,529,000 after acquiring an additional 175,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

