Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells 11,734 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,709. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
