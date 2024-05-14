Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells 13,239 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sumit Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $1,476,120.00.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

MU stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.00. 16,636,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,896,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $130.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

