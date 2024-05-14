Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells 2,232 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,232 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $39,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 30th, David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $42,734.40.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $69,889.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.99. The company had a trading volume of 825,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,398. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

