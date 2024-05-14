Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Chairman Sells 139,065 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,691. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $94,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 548.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

