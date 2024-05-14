Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 101.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

INSM stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Insmed has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 106.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

