Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Mizuho

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.38.

Insmed Trading Down 1.0 %

Insmed stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 201,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,692. Insmed has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insmed by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Insmed by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 59.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 523,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 194,145 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

