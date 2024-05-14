Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.37. The company had a trading volume of 196,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.34. Insperity has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $128.91.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insperity will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Insperity by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 349.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 168,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,460,000 after buying an additional 72,361 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

