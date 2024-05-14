Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Insider Jason R. Niswonger Sells 6,000 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.5 %

IBP traded up $3.42 on Tuesday, reaching $231.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.91. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

IBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Further Reading

