Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 975,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 625,919 shares.The stock last traded at $37.26 and had previously closed at $37.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $195,712.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,924.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $253,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,397,016.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,860 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $195,712.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock valued at $258,193,485. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Intapp by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 81,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

