Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Integer worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Integer by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Integer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Integer by 87.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITGR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

