Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.92 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 10,470,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 48,075,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 16,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Intel by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,447,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

