Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $25.42 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

