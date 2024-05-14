InterDigital’s (IDCC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $100.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $106.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.09. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 699 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $66,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,999 shares of company stock valued at $196,423 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in InterDigital by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

