Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on IFP. TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.17.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
