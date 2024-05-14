Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IFP. TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.17.

Interfor Price Performance

About Interfor

Shares of Interfor stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,458. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$921.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.54. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$16.78 and a 1-year high of C$26.31.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

