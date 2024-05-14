International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $59.66 on Friday. International Bancshares has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.92.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 40.92%.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,434,000 after buying an additional 444,674 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 777.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 51,627 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,035.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 92,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 570,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
