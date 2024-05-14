International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 613,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,741. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $62.92.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $196,992.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $196,992.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,515 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $392,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

