Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.59

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 294995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.29.
Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intesa Sanpaolo
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.