Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.17.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.01. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 26,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,808,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $925,987.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,487 shares of company stock worth $11,364,950. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $4,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

