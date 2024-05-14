Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Intrepid Potash Price Performance

NYSE IPI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 225,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,413. The stock has a market cap of $338.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $28.30.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.20). Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intrepid Potash

In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,294,689.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,542,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,514,316.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $222,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,967,961.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,294,689.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,542,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,514,316.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,525. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 73,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 481,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 162,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 143,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Articles

