Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $657.95.

Intuit Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $627.19 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $634.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $175.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

