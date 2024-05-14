Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 166,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 53,515 shares.The stock last traded at $87.66 and had previously closed at $88.00.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
