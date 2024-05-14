Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 166,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 53,515 shares.The stock last traded at $87.66 and had previously closed at $88.00.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,407.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 862.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.