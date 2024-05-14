Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.31

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 35078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

