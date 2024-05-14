Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.79.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently -106.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $11,830,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after buying an additional 1,395,023 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,496,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

