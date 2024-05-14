Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $444.97 and last traded at $444.12. Approximately 11,688,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 44,283,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.08.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.81.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
