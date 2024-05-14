Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $444.97 and last traded at $444.12. Approximately 11,688,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 44,283,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.08.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.81.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.