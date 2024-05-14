Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) is Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s 8th Largest Position

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 1.7% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.41. 7,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,988. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

