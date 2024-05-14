Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.00

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 188797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 905.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

