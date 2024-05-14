Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

NYSE VTN opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

Insider Activity

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,956.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,757,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,396,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.