Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ichor (ICHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR):

5/8/2024 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/8/2024 – Ichor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

4/16/2024 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Ichor is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Ichor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Ichor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

Ichor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 291,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.98. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 319,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 62,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 465,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ichor by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 498,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,934 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

