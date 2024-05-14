Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ichor (ICHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR):
- 5/8/2024 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/8/2024 – Ichor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2024 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
- 4/16/2024 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2024 – Ichor is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/19/2024 – Ichor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2024 – Ichor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.
Ichor Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 291,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.98. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ichor
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.