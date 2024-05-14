Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Up 19.6% in April

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Investors Title Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITIC opened at $159.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $300.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.20 and a 200-day moving average of $157.53. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $127.71 and a 1 year high of $171.60.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 11.03%.

Investors Title Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITIC shares. StockNews.com raised Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

See Also

