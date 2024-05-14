Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INVH. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE INVH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $9,268,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $2,635,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,010,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 321.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 431,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 55.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

