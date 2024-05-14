Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IVVD. Guggenheim raised Invivyd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invivyd from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

IVVD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $288.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.26). Equities analysts predict that Invivyd will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invivyd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Invivyd in the third quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invivyd by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invivyd in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

