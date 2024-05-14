Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.64.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $10.88 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after buying an additional 609,738 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 3,287,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,026,000 after acquiring an additional 772,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,747,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 54,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.