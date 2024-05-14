IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Reduced by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.04. 867,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,598. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.11 and its 200 day moving average is $226.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.